Former Senior Research Economist and Associate Professor at the University of Karachi, Nighat Jafri Bilgrami, visited Aaghosh Home Trust to review its services for elderly women and disabled orphan girls. The visit highlighted the importance of care, protection, and dignity for vulnerable members of society.

During the visit, Nighat Jafri Bilgrami observed the facilities and welfare activities of Aaghosh Home Trust. Moreover, she appreciated the efforts made to provide shelter, medical assistance, emotional support, and a safe environment for residents.

Aaghosh Home Trust Welcomes Nighat Jafri Bilgrami

Aaghosh Home Trust President Shagufat Saba welcomed Nighat Jafri Bilgrami during her visit. She also briefed her about the organisation’s objectives, facilities, and ongoing welfare initiatives.

According to the briefing, Aaghosh Home Trust focuses on supporting old age women and disabled orphan girls through essential services. Additionally, the institution works to create a respectful living environment for residents who require continuous care.

Bilgrami visited different sections of the shelter home and reviewed the arrangements made for residents. Furthermore, she acknowledged the dedication of the Aaghosh Home Trust team in serving vulnerable communities.

Nighat Jafri Bilgrami Highlights Social Care Importance

Speaking on the occasion, Nighat Jafri Bilgrami stated that institutions like Aaghosh Home Trust provide important humanitarian support. She said that elderly women and disabled orphan girls deserve protection, care, and opportunities to live with dignity.

Moreover, she emphasized that elderly women need respect, comfort, and companionship. Similarly, disabled orphan girls require education, healthcare, and emotional support to build confidence.

According to interview remarks, Bilgrami stated that philanthropists, professionals, social workers, and civil society members should support welfare initiatives. Therefore, she encouraged collective efforts for organisations working in social care.

Aaghosh Home Trust Continues Welfare Mission

Aaghosh Home Trust continues its mission of providing a caring environment for elderly women and disabled orphan girls. Meanwhile, the organisation focuses on shelter, food, medical assistance, and emotional wellbeing for residents.

Shagufat Saba thanked Nighat Jafri Bilgrami for visiting and appreciating the institution’s work. She stated that Aaghosh Home Trust remains committed to its humanitarian services.

Furthermore, Bilgrami expressed her best wishes for the continued progress of Aaghosh Home Trust. She also assured her support for efforts focused on protecting and caring for vulnerable groups.