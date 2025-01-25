Saudi Arabia is preparing to create millions of job opportunities for Pakistani IT professionals as part of its ambitious plan to become a global data export hub. The Kingdom is actively seeking skilled IT and data specialists from across the world, with Pakistan playing a crucial role in this initiative.

In response to this growing demand, the Pakistani government is intensifying efforts to train its youth in the IT sector. Various public and private institutions are offering specialized training programs to equip young professionals with the necessary skills to meet Saudi Arabia’s evolving tech industry needs.

Under its Vision 2030 strategy, Saudi Arabia is diversifying its economy by shifting focus from oil to data exports. Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan has emphasized the importance of securing data centers within the Kingdom, treating them with the same level of protection as embassies to ensure data sovereignty. Saudi Arabia aims to establish itself as a major digital hub by attracting global tech companies to set up data centers within its borders.

This strategic transition is expected to generate extensive employment opportunities in the technology and data sectors. Pakistani IT professionals stand to benefit significantly, with millions of job openings anticipated in the near future. As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its digital infrastructure and regulatory framework, Pakistan remains a key partner in supplying the skilled workforce required to support this transformation.

The Kingdom’s pivot to a data-driven economy, combined with the rising demand for IT professionals, is expected to provide a substantial boost to Pakistan’s IT industry. This development offers new employment avenues and economic prospects for Pakistan’s youth, contributing to the country’s overall growth.