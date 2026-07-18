Saqlain Mushtaq Heights: Affectees Demand Refund or Time-Bound Project Handover

Homebuyers say they have waited nearly a decade for possession and urge the project’s management to provide a written completion plan or compensate investors.

Saqlain Mushtaq Heights affectees held a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, demanding either the immediate refund of their investments or a legally binding, time-bound plan for the completion and handover of apartments after years of delays.

The buyers said bookings for the residential project began in late 2016 and early 2017, but nearly a decade later they have not received possession of their apartments. They also claimed the project’s grey structure remains incomplete and that construction has made little visible progress.

According to the affectees, the project was launched in Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi, as a 50-kanal low-rise residential development featuring seven ground-plus-four-floor towers, around 550 apartments, penthouses and double-basement parking under a 3.5-year payment plan.

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The buyers alleged that former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, who served as chairman of the project, and Khalid Awan and Khalid Awan Associates were directly involved in launching, marketing and managing the development. They said both parties should honour the commitments made to customers.

During the press conference, the affectees displayed the original project brochure, booking records, payment receipts, possession commitment letters, correspondence with management and recent photographs of the construction site.

According to documents presented by the buyers, the project initially promised delivery by June 2020. They also referred to a letter dated January 16, 2019, which stated that buyers of Tower 7 apartments would receive possession on or before June 30, 2021. The letter also promised rental compensation of PKR 30 per square foot per month if the developer delayed possession.

The affectees said they paid booking amounts and instalments for apartments in Towers 4, 5 and 7, but construction failed to progress as promised. They claimed work on Towers 4 and 5 never advanced significantly, while Tower 7 has not yet reached a completed grey-structure stage.

The buyers said they repeatedly sought updated construction schedules and revised timelines through meetings, phone calls, WhatsApp messages and written requests since 2020. They added that management later acknowledged delays, communication issues and rising construction costs, promising to share a revised financial and construction roadmap within four to six weeks. According to the affectees, management never implemented a satisfactory plan.

The group also claimed that in January 2026, they discovered the same project was being marketed under the name Al Muqeet Heights without informing existing buyers. They alleged that the developer had started accepting fresh bookings for the fifth and sixth floors of Tower 7 under a new payment schedule, even though original customers had waited almost ten years.

The affectees further objected to Tower 4 being listed as “Not Launched,” arguing that booking agreements, payment records and customer documentation clearly show that the tower had already been sold to buyers.

The group called on Saqlain Mushtaq, Khalid Awan and the management of Saqlain Mushtaq Heights to provide a written resolution. They demanded either the completion and handover of the project in line with the original commitments or a refund based on the current market value.

The management of Saqlain Mushtaq Heights had not publicly responded to these allegations at the time of publication.

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