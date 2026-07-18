ISPR Summer Camp: Sarfraz Bugti Urges Youth to Reject Extremism and Counter Misinformation

Balochistan chief minister tells students at ISPR Summer Camp 2026 to promote national unity, responsible social media use and informed civic engagement.

ISPR Summer Camp 2026 brought together more than 4,000 students from across Pakistan, where Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti urged young people to reject extremism, strengthen national unity and use social media responsibly.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) organised the nationwide summer camp for students from Grades 9 to 12, representing more than 18 cities across the country.

During a special interactive session, Bugti discussed the current situation in Balochistan, the province’s challenges and the importance of strengthening national awareness among young Pakistanis. He also answered students’ questions with detailed responses.

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Addressing the participants, the chief minister said terrorism and violence in any form could never be justified. He stressed that peace, stability and national cohesion remain essential for Pakistan’s future.

Bugti also praised the role of Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership during recent international developments. He said the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal had strengthened Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.

He encouraged students to use social media with responsibility, critical thinking and proper research, warning that misinformation and propaganda have become major tools for influencing young minds.

The chief minister concluded by describing Pakistan and Balochistan as inseparable, stressing that the country’s unity and progress depend on the strength of every province.

The interactive session formed part of ISPR Summer Camp 2026, an initiative that aims to promote national awareness, leadership skills and constructive engagement among students from across Pakistan.

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