Counter Terrorism Department says intelligence-led operation eliminated a wanted militant linked to the killing of a CTD constable and recovered weapons and explosives.

CTD Operation teams killed a wanted militant during an intelligence-based raid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday.

The CTD identified the militant as Khalid, also known as Commander, and said authorities wanted him in several terrorism cases, including the targeted killing of CTD Constable Muhammad Ali, who was martyred on March 17, 2025.

According to the department, its technical surveillance team confirmed Khalid’s presence in the Korai area within the jurisdiction of Shorkot Police Station.

Acting on the intelligence, a CTD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team launched a targeted operation early Saturday on the Tank–Dera Ismail Khan Road.

The CTD said officers surrounded the suspect and repeatedly ordered him to surrender. Instead, he opened fire on the security personnel, prompting the team to return fire. The exchange ended with the militant’s death.

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The department said Khalid belonged to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was associated with the Zakir Kochi Karwan group. Investigators said he had evaded law enforcement for an extended period by concealing his identity, frequently changing his appearance and moving between different locations.

CTD officials recovered a 9mm pistol, a hand grenade and a smartphone from the scene. Investigators have sent the seized items for forensic examination.

The department said investigators are now working to identify and take legal action against the militant’s facilitators, financiers and logistical support network.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a sharp rise in militant violence over the past year. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security Report 2025, terrorism-related fatalities in the province increased from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025, representing a year-on-year rise of nearly 44 per cent.

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