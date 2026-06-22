KARACHI — Salary hike has been demanded for private sector employees by Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who said workers are facing severe financial pressure amid rising inflation and limited relief in the federal budget.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said the government’s economic priorities are distorted, claiming that a significant portion of the budget is spent on interest payments. He also said that despite superior court directives, authorities have not taken serious steps to eliminate the interest-based financial system.

He criticised the recent budget, stating that salaries in the public sector were increased by only 7 percent while inflation rose by around 8 percent. He argued that no meaningful relief had been provided to private sector employees, and therefore a salary hike is necessary to protect workers from economic hardship.

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Hafiz Naeem further accused the Pakistan Peoples Party of mismanagement in Sindh, saying the province had suffered governance failures over the past 18 years. He claimed that basic services such as education, healthcare and public transport remained inadequate across both urban and rural areas.

He also questioned governance priorities, alleging that public funds were being misused in political processes, while essential services remained underdeveloped.

On energy pricing, he said petroleum levies were being imposed in an unfair manner and demanded that the levy system be abolished. He also proposed that petrol prices should be fixed at a stable rate for three years to provide relief to the public.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader further reiterated that private sector wages must be increased in line with inflation to ensure economic stability for working-class families.