Federal and provincial leaders agree to expand green spaces, promote climate resilience, and strengthen environmental awareness through a province-wide urban forest campaign.

KARACHI, August 4, 2026: Urban Forest Initiative was the focus of a meeting between Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr. Musadik Malik. The two leaders met at the Ministry of Climate Change to discuss Sindh’s environmental challenges. They also reviewed climate change, afforestation, and environmental protection measures.

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Federal and Sindh Leaders Agree on Green Initiative

Governor Nehal Hashmi said climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing Pakistan and the world. He stressed that close coordination between the federal government and the provinces is essential. He praised the Ministry of Climate Change for promoting environmental conservation and climate resilience. He said collective action is necessary to build a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to launch an Urban Forest Initiative across Sindh. The programme will focus on urban areas where green spaces are limited. It aims to reduce air pollution, lower urban temperatures, and support Pakistan’s climate goals.

Governor House Tree Plantation Campaign Underway

Governor Hashmi said the Independence Day fortnight celebrations at Governor House Karachi have already begun. The celebrations are being held under the theme “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.”

He said a large-scale tree plantation campaign is already in progress. An urban forest is also being developed at Governor House Karachi. The project will demonstrate practical ways to improve urban environments. It will also help reduce the effects of climate change and increase public awareness.

Youth Participation to Drive Plantation Efforts

Governor Hashmi said the campaign encourages the participation of students, educational institutions, civil society, and young people. He added that public involvement is essential for achieving a greener Sindh.

The initiative seeks to maximise tree plantation efforts throughout the province. It also aims to strengthen community support for environmental protection.

Green Corridors Planned Along Railway Lines

The two leaders agreed to consult the Federal Minister for Railways on another environmental project. They will explore establishing urban forests and green corridors along railway lines across Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

They said the proposal would improve the urban landscape while promoting environmentally sustainable development.

Climate Awareness Among Students

Governor Hashmi invited Senator Musadik Malik to visit Governor House Karachi. He proposed that the minister deliver a special lecture for university students on climate change and sustainable development.

Senator Malik accepted the invitation. He reaffirmed his commitment to increasing environmental awareness among young people. He also pledged support for greater youth participation in the national tree plantation campaign.

Call for National Unity

The meeting also focused on national unity, political harmony, and stability. Both leaders said cooperation and consensus remain essential for Pakistan’s sustainable development and long-term prosperity.

Senator Musadik Malik praised Governor Nehal Hashmi for his public service. He also commended his environmental initiatives, public outreach, and efforts to advance national priorities.

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