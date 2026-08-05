An illustration explores the emotional impact of limerence in the digital age.

Experts say platforms like Instagram and TikTok may intensify limerence by encouraging constant uncertainty, fantasy and emotional obsession.

Limerence is drawing growing attention as psychologists warn that social media may intensify obsessive romantic thoughts and emotional fixation. Once discussed mainly in academic circles, the term has gained widespread popularity online as more people recognise the experience in their own relationships.

The renewed interest follows stories such as that of Bulgarian artist Anna Ivanova, who discovered decades-old love letters at a flea market and recognised striking similarities between the writer’s emotional struggles and her own diary entries. The discovery inspired her to explore the psychology behind obsessive romantic attachment.

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More than 100 words into the discussion, Limerence has emerged as a widely recognised concept describing an intense form of romantic infatuation. Experts say it goes far beyond an ordinary crush and can disrupt daily life through persistent thoughts, emotional dependency and idealised fantasies.

What Is Limerence?

Psychologist Dorothy Tennov introduced the term in the 1970s to describe overwhelming romantic obsession. People experiencing limerence often think constantly about another person and rely heavily on that person’s attention or behaviour for emotional satisfaction.

According to psychologists, limerence involves recurring fantasies, intense emotional highs and lows, and a powerful desire for reciprocation. Unlike healthy attraction, these feelings can dominate everyday life and become difficult to control.

Google Trends shows searches for the word have increased sharply in recent years. Thousands of posts on TikTok and Instagram now discuss limerence, while online forums and support groups continue to grow.

Why Experts Blame Social Media

Mental health experts believe social media has created an environment that strengthens obsessive thinking. Platforms allow users to monitor another person’s activity, view photographs, follow friends and analyse online behaviour in ways that were impossible before.

Psychologist Lynn Marshall says uncertainty fuels limerence. People often spend hours trying to interpret simple actions such as story views, likes or delayed replies. These small digital interactions can encourage endless overthinking.

Recent platform updates have added new features that reveal more information about user activity, making it even easier for people to monitor those they admire.

Brain Science Behind Romantic Obsession

Neuroscientist Tom Bellamy explains that limerence activates the brain’s reward system. Hormones including dopamine, norepinephrine and oxytocin create feelings of excitement, anticipation and emotional attachment.

As these chemical responses strengthen, the brain increasingly seeks contact with the person at the centre of the obsession. Experts compare the process to addiction because repeated emotional rewards reinforce compulsive behaviour.

Bellamy’s research suggests that more than half of adults may experience limerence at some point in their lives, although the intensity varies from person to person.

Recovery Requires Breaking the Cycle

Experts agree that reducing contact offers the most effective path to recovery. They recommend avoiding social media monitoring, limiting communication and resisting the urge to search for updates about the other person’s life.

Anna Ivanova followed those steps after recognising her own experience with limerence. She removed her former partner from social media and stopped looking for information online. Although intrusive thoughts continued for months, she eventually recovered.

Psychologists say limerence reflects a deep desire for emotional connection rather than genuine love. As social media continues to shape modern relationships, experts believe understanding the condition will help more people recognise unhealthy patterns and seek healthier emotional boundaries.

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