Centrum Air celebrates the launch of its new Karachi–Tashkent route.

New direct service expands travel, tourism, trade, and international connections through Tashkent.

KARACHI: Centrum Air has launched its new Karachi–Tashkent route, marking a major step for Pakistan’s aviation sector. The service creates new opportunities for travel, tourism, and trade. It also gives passengers seamless access to more than 60 international destinations through Tashkent.

Governor Nehal Hashmi, Climate Change Ministry Launch Urban Forest Initiative Across Sindh

The new route strengthens regional ties between Pakistan and Central Asia. It also expands travel options for business and leisure passengers.

Adil Mirza Khalmirzaev Impresses Audience

Mr. Adil Mirza Khalmirzaev delivered one of the event’s standout presentations. He spoke fluent Urdu with confidence and clarity. He also explained Centrum Air’s products, services, and international network in detail.

His engaging presentation received strong appreciation from guests and industry representatives.

Industry Leaders Celebrate the Milestone

Bukhari Group congratulated Mr. Amin Wali Muhammad, Mr. Anis Wali Muhammad, Mr. Arshad Wali Muhammad, Mr. Ken Marshall, Gerry’s Group, Centrum Air, and everyone who helped launch the new service.

The group praised their vision and commitment to improving regional aviation and connectivity.

New Route Supports Tourism and Trade

The Karachi–Tashkent service will strengthen tourism and trade between Pakistan and Central Asia. It will also improve business travel and regional cooperation.

Passengers can now connect to more than 60 international destinations through Tashkent. The expanded network offers greater convenience and flexibility for international travel.

Bukhari Group wished Centrum Air and its partners continued success. The group expressed confidence that the new route would strengthen regional connectivity and support long-term economic growth.

Follow THE AZB