Arshad Wali Muhammad welcomes Adil Mirza during the launch of Centrum Air's Karachi–Tashkent service.

New direct flight strengthens Pakistan–Uzbekistan connectivity and supports travel, tourism, and business opportunities.

KARACHI: Centrum Air officially launched its inaugural Karachi–Tashkent flight, marking a significant milestone in regional aviation. The launch also reflects the growing partnership between Centrum Air and Gerry’s Group, aimed at strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Centrum Air Launches Karachi–Tashkent Route, Strengthening Pakistan–Central Asia Connectivity

Gerry’s Group Welcomes Centrum Air Leadership

During the launch ceremony, Arshad Wali Muhammad, SI, of Gerry’s Group welcomed Adil Mirza, Head of International Sales at Centrum Air. The event celebrated the airline’s first direct service between Karachi and Tashkent.

The new route offers travellers improved access between the two countries. It also provides convenient onward connections to international destinations through Tashkent.

New Route to Boost Tourism and Trade

The Karachi–Tashkent service is expected to promote tourism, expand business opportunities, and strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Industry leaders believe the direct connection will encourage greater economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The partnership between Centrum Air and Gerry’s Group highlights their shared commitment to improving regional connectivity.

Congratulations on the Inaugural Flight

Industry representatives congratulated everyone involved in launching the inaugural service. They also wished Centrum Air continued success as it expands its international network and strengthens aviation links across the region.

Follow THE AZB