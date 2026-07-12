Rotary Pakistan: Century of Rotary Service in Pakistan Captured in Landmark Historical Anthology

KARACHI: Rotary Pakistan marked a historic milestone with the launch of From 1927 to Pakistan 2027: 100 Years of Rotary Service in Pakistan, the first comprehensive anthology documenting a century of Rotary’s humanitarian work across the country. The book was unveiled during the Rotary International District 3271 Installation Ceremony for the 2026–27 term, where Shahzad Sabir officially assumed office as District Governor.

Anthologized by PP Syed Kashif Rafi, the publication chronicles Rotary’s journey in Pakistan, highlighting decades of humanitarian service, leadership, fellowship, and community development. The anthology preserves stories that had previously existed only in personal collections, memories, and scattered archives.

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Jennifer A. Scott, Director 2025–27 of Rotary International, attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, adding international significance to the launch.

The project was completed under the leadership of District Governor 2025–26 Shakeel Kaim Khani after more than a year of research, archival work, and historical documentation. The title connects two major milestones: 1927, when the first Rotary club in present-day Pakistan was established in Lahore, and 2027, which marks the centenary of Rotary’s presence in the country.

Speaking at the launch, PP Syed Kashif Rafi described the anthology as more than a historical record.

“It is a tribute to every Rotarian who has lived the ideal of Service Above Self, and a promise to the generations who will carry that mission forward. As we traced Rotary’s story in Pakistan, we found more acts of quiet courage and selflessness than any single book could hold. This one belongs to all of them.”

Past Rotary International Director Muhammad Faiz Kidwai praised the initiative, saying the publication preserves a century of dedication and ensures Rotary’s history in Pakistan remains accessible for future generations.

Project Patron Past District Governor Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi said he had supported the vision from the beginning and described the book as a lasting gift that would guide Rotarians into their second century of service.

The editorial and research team included RPIC Syed Tahzeeb Kazmi, Waqar Ahmed Shaikh, Kishwar Allawala, and Atiqua Vally, while the team also paid tribute to the late Colonel Sajid Baseer for his contributions to the project. Rotary Humanitarian Trust published the anthology.

Organizers said the book serves as a living archive designed to protect Rotary’s heritage while encouraging future members to continue delivering meaningful community service across Pakistan.

PP Syed Kashif Rafi has served Rotary since 2007 and has held several senior leadership positions, including Past District Secretary, Assistant Governor, and Club President. Between 2023 and 2025, he served as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Zone 1B. Rotary has recognized his contributions with the District Service Above Self Award, Rotarian of the Year, and Outstanding District Officer honors.

Outside Rotary, Rafi is a senior executive with more than two decades of experience in strategy, branding, marketing, public relations, higher education, and institutional leadership. He currently serves in leadership roles at ILMA University, Rapido, Narrativez, and Tarbiyat, while also contributing as a judge, mentor, and international advisor in professional and academic organizations.