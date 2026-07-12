Investment: Governor Sindh Meets Business Leaders to Discuss Trade, Exports and Industrial Growth

Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi meets leading business representatives in Karachi to discuss investment and industrial growth.

Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi says resolving industrial challenges, improving exports, and creating jobs remain key government priorities during talks with Karachi business leaders.

Investment remains a key priority as Governor of Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi met Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala and SITE Association President Abdul Rehman Foda in Karachi to discuss measures aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s industrial and economic landscape.

Former Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Javed Bilwani and other business representatives also attended the meeting.

The participants held detailed discussions on industrial development, trade, investment, exports, the One Window Operation system, and ways to improve the ease of doing business for industrialists.

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Governor Hashmi said industrialists play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy, increasing exports and driving industrial growth. He added that the federal government is taking practical steps to encourage investment, improve the business climate and provide greater support to the industrial sector.

He said the government remains committed to addressing the challenges faced by industrialists, increasing industrial production, expanding exports and creating more employment opportunities across the country.

During the meeting, Zubair Motiwala invited the Governor to visit the SITE Industrial Area, and Governor Hashmi accepted the invitation.

The Governor said regular engagement with industrialists and frequent visits to industrial zones would help identify practical solutions and ensure long-term progress for the country’s manufacturing sector.

Zubair Motiwala and Javed Bilwani welcomed the Governor’s commitment to supporting industry and trade and assured him of their full cooperation in promoting economic development.

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