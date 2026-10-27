Rotary Magazine Highlights Pacific Rowing Challenge, Clean Water Projects and Community Service

The November 2026 issue of Rotary Magazine celebrates service, innovation and community action. It highlights members working to improve lives around the world.

One featured story follows Cleveland Rotarian Katie Spotz. The endurance athlete plans to row solo and nonstop across the Pacific Ocean. Her planned journey covers approximately 10,000 miles over eight months.

Spotz expects to depart near the end of December. Meanwhile, she aims to break a record and raise $1 million. The funds would help expand access to clean water in Fiji.

Rotaractors Support Clean Water in Ghana

The issue also highlights Rotaractors addressing the global water crisis. Their work focuses on practical, community-led solutions.

In Ghana’s Ashanti region, Rotaractors led a clean water and sanitation project. It was the first completed project since The Rotary Foundation opened global grants to Rotaract in 2022.

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As a result, the initiative marks an important step for younger Rotary members. It also demonstrates how local projects can support sustainable development and improve access to essential services.

A Personal Story About Blood Donation

The magazine also features a personal essay by Texas Rotarian Bill Martin. He reflects on the death of a friend and the impact of that loss.

Following the experience, Martin became a regular blood donor. Through his story, he explains why blood donation matters and encourages others to consider giving blood.

A Remarkable Garden Reopens in Vermont

In its “Our Clubs” report, the magazine takes readers to the hills of Vermont. There, a garden known for its extraordinary beauty has reopened to the public.

An unusual partnership helped restore access to this beloved destination. The story also shows how collaboration can preserve special places for local communities and visitors.

Explore More Rotary Stories

Readers can access these features in the digital edition of the November 2026 issue. In addition, the magazine’s website offers selected articles and exclusive content.

Readers can share articles with friends and colleagues. For those who prefer listening, the Rotary Voices podcast offers audio versions of selected magazine stories.

The podcast also features full episodes with bonus interviews. To explore the latest stories and exclusive content, visit the official Rotary Magazine website.

Readers can also send story ideas to the Rotary magazine editorial team through the website.

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