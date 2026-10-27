Nyxoah to Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5

Nyxoah will release its third-quarter 2026 financial results on November 5, 2026, and host a conference call to discuss its performance and business developments.

The Belgian medical technology company, listed on Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq under the ticker NYXH, announced the schedule on October 26. Nyxoah develops neuromodulation-based treatment alternatives for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Company management will host the conference call on November 5 at 10:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), according to the announcement.

Investors can listen to the live call through the Investor Relations section of Nyxoah’s official website or through the company’s designated earnings-call webcast link. Nyxoah recommends the webcast for participants who do not intend to ask management questions.

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Participants who wish to ask questions must register through the company’s conference-call registration link. After registration, they will receive an email containing dial-in details and a unique access code.

Nyxoah recommends registering at least 10 minutes before the call begins to help ensure a timely connection.

Replay Availability

The company said an archived version of the webcast would become available for replay shortly after the conference call concludes.

Investors and other interested parties can use the webcast and replay to review management’s discussion of the company’s third-quarter financial performance.

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