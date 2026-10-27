Business Leaders Discuss Pakistan’s Blue Economy at Networking Dinner

Business leaders Ibrahim Tawb, Mian Zahid Hussain and SM Tanver attended a networking dinner focused on Pakistan’s blue economy. Mr. Abdul Khalique Jafrani, CEO of SOGO Group and Chairman of the Pakistan Electrical & Electronics Merchants Association, hosted the gathering.

The discussion highlighted the importance of sustainable maritime development and stronger strategic collaboration. Participants also explored opportunities to unlock Pakistan’s potential across shipping, ports, fisheries and other marine-related industries.

Strengthening Pakistan’s Blue Economy

Pakistan’s blue economy offers opportunities to support economic growth, investment and job creation. In particular, shipping and port operations can strengthen trade connectivity, while fisheries and related industries can contribute to livelihoods and exports.

The discussion also emphasized collaboration among business leaders and relevant stakeholders. Sustainable planning and investment can help develop maritime resources while supporting long-term economic growth.

The networking dinner provided a platform for exchanging ideas and exploring potential areas of cooperation in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

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