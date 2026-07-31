Rotarians gather during the District 3271 intercity meeting held in honour of Rotary International President-Elect Larry A. Lunsford.

Rotarians from across District 3271 gather to celebrate fellowship, leadership and Rotary’s 2026–27 theme, “Create Lasting Impact.”

Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid served as a co-host for the Intercity Meeting held during the official visit of Rotary International President-Elect Larry A. Lunsford to Pakistan, bringing together Rotarians from across District 3271 to strengthen collaboration and celebrate community service.

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The event highlighted Rotary’s commitment to fellowship, leadership and humanitarian service while promoting the organisation’s 2026–27 presidential theme, “Create Lasting Impact.” Rotarians from various clubs participated in the gathering, reaffirming their shared commitment to serving communities through sustainable initiatives.

Celebrating service and collaboration

Under the leadership of President Rtn. Adnan Syed Raja Saheb, Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid played an active role in organising and supporting the landmark event. Club members joined fellow Rotarians in celebrating the values of Service Above Self and discussing opportunities to expand Rotary’s impact through collaborative community projects.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for members to strengthen professional and humanitarian partnerships across the district.

Leaders recognised for their contributions

The organisers expressed appreciation to District Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir, participating host and co-host clubs, distinguished guests and Rotarians whose contributions helped make the intercity meeting a success.

Participants said the event reflected Rotary’s ongoing commitment to promoting leadership, friendship and volunteerism while encouraging meaningful service initiatives throughout Pakistan.

Commitment to lasting community impact

The gathering concluded with a renewed pledge from Rotary members to continue supporting projects that improve education, healthcare, community development and humanitarian service. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to creating sustainable and positive change in line with Rotary International’s vision for the 2026–27 year.

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