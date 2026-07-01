Rotary District 3271: New Rotary Year Begins With Tribute at Mazar-e-Quaid

District Governor Shahzad Sabir launches the 2026–27 Rotary year with a wreath-laying ceremony, while the official installation ceremony is scheduled for 4 July in Karachi.

Rotary International District 3271 Begins the 2026–27 Rotary Year at Mazar-e-Quaid; New District Governor Pays Floral Tribute and Shares His Remarks; Large Gathering of Rotarians and Members of Civil Society Attend; District Governor Shahzad Sabir’s Installation Ceremony to Be Held on July 4

Karachi: Rotary International District 3271 has commenced its 2026–27 Rotary Year with two significant and historic events during the first week of July. The first event was the laying of a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on July 1, while the second will be the District Installation Ceremony, scheduled for July 4, during which District Governor Nominee Shahzad Sabir, along with his district officers, will formally take the oath of office.

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On July 1, 2026, a ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid where District Governor Shahzad Sabir, accompanied by the First Lady, his parents, children, and the senior leadership of the district, paid homage at the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha. The ceremony symbolized a renewal of commitment to national service, unity, and the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam before assuming the responsibilities of district leadership.

Three days later, on July 4, 2026, Rotary District 3271 will hold its official District Installation Ceremony. In addition to District Governor Shahzad Sabir, the district team, Assistant Governors, Presidents and Secretaries of Rotary Clubs, and various District Chairs will formally assume their respective offices. A large number of Rotarians from across Sindh and Balochistan are expected to attend the event, which will mark the official beginning of the new Rotary Year and the launch of the district’s 2026–27 service agenda.

On this occasion, District Governor Shahzad Sabir said:

“We are beginning the new Rotary Year with the same spirit that Rotary traditions demand—expressing gratitude to our homeland and renewing the commitment of those who will serve the district during the coming year. From Mazar-e-Quaid to the Installation Ceremony, these two occasions will define the direction and spirit of our entire year. Guided by Rotary International President Olayinka H. Babalola’s annual message, ‘Create Lasting Impact,’ and Rotary’s motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ we will continue our efforts to bring lasting and positive change to society.”

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He further stated that during the coming year, the district’s top priorities across Sindh and Balochistan will continue to include the complete eradication of polio, the development of Smart Villages, the promotion of education and literacy, the provision of clean water and sanitation facilities, and disease prevention initiatives.

Rotary International District 3271 comprises Rotary Clubs across Sindh and Balochistan and is part of the global Rotary International network, which has more than 1.2 million members worldwide working to serve humanity, promote peace, and bring positive change to communities through humanitarian projects.

The event was hosted by Muhammad Hanif Khan, Rotary Club Karachi Bay (Former District Governor 3271, Pakistan).

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