Rotary District 3271: Zahid Hameed Appointed Co-Chair of Law and Order Committee

Irfan Shaikh June 30, 2026

Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus member to support initiatives focused on public safety, civic responsibility and stronger community partnerships during the 2026–27 Rotary year.

Zahid Hameed after his appointment as Co-Chair of the Rotary District 3271 Law and Order Committee

Zahid Hameed appointed Co-Chair of the Rotary District 3271 Law and Order Committee for 2026–27.

KARACHI: Rotary District 3271 has appointed businessman and Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus member Zahid Hameed as Co-Chair of its Law and Order Committee for the 2026–27 Rotary year.

A member of the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus since 2021, Zahid Hameed has been recognised for his commitment to leadership, integrity and community service.

In his new role, he will support initiatives aimed at promoting public safety, civic responsibility and collaboration with key stakeholders to help build safer, stronger and more resilient communities.

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Rotary District 3271 said Hameed’s leadership and experience will contribute to the organisation’s mission of serving society through community-driven programmes and public engagement.

The district also congratulated Zahid Hameed on his appointment and expressed confidence that he would play a key role in advancing peace, security and community well-being during the upcoming Rotary year.

Rotary District 3271 said the appointment reflects its continued commitment to strengthening community leadership and creating a lasting social impact through volunteer service.

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