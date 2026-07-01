Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq: Pakistan Says Four Drones Launched From Afghanistan Were Neutralised

Pakistan security forces remain on alert after intercepting four drones over Balochistan, according to the ISPR.

ISPR says Pakistan’s air defence system intercepted four drones over Balochistan, accusing the Afghan Taliban of supporting militant groups operating across the border.

RAWALPINDI: Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq remained on high alert after Pakistan’s military said it had intercepted and neutralised four drones allegedly launched from Afghanistan into Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Afghan Taliban regime launched four rudimentary drones across the border on 30 June. The military alleged that the action formed part of the Taliban’s support for militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan’s air defence network detected the incoming aerial platforms immediately. Security forces then used counter-drone measures to destroy all four drones before they could reach their intended targets.

Matric Results: Karachi Board Announces Class 10 General Group Outcome (https://theazb.com/)

The military said the rapid response prevented the drones from causing damage and demonstrated the operational readiness of Pakistan’s security forces.

The ISPR also accused the Afghan Taliban of attempting to divert domestic attention through what it described as cross-border provocations. It urged the Taliban authorities to abandon support for militant organisations and adopt the principle of peaceful coexistence.

The statement warned that any future provocations against Pakistan would receive a “befitting response” and said such actions would carry significant consequences.

Reaffirming its operational preparedness, the military said the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It added that any cross-border threat or hostile action would continue to be met with a swift, decisive and overwhelming response under Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq.

Pakistan’s statement reflects its official position. There was no immediate response from the Afghan Taliban to the allegations at the time of publication.

Follow THE AZB