July 19, 2026

Rotary Club: RCK Nexus to Hold President Malik Tahir Iqbal’s Installation Ceremony

Web Desk July 19, 2026

Rotarians, business leaders and prominent personalities are set to attend the 2026–27 installation ceremony in Karachi.

President Malik Tahir Iqbal will lead the Rotary Club Karachi Nexus during the 2026–27 installation ceremony at DAC Karachi.

RCK Nexus prepares to install President Malik Tahir Iqbal for the 2026–27 Rotary year in Karachi.

Rotary Club Karachi Nexus (RCK Nexus) will hold the installation ceremony of President Malik Tahir Iqbal for the 2026–27 Rotary year on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, at the Defence Authority Central Club (DAC), Phase II, DHA Karachi.

The ceremony will begin at 7:45 p.m. and is expected to bring together Rotarians, social figures, business leaders, educationists, architects and distinguished guests from various sectors.

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Organisers said all arrangements for the event have been finalised. They also requested invited guests to confirm their attendance in advance to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony.

Several prominent personalities have already confirmed their participation. They include Ali Haider, Fawad Sheikh, Kausar Aslam, Aslam Khaliq, Parveen Khan, Javed Zaidi, Shujaat Baig, Saeed Ahmed, Naseem Bukhari, Syed Khurram Anees, Naeemullah Khan, Fahad Ansari, Zareen Ansari, Farah Javed, Mirza Intikhab Alam, Nasira Khan, Abdul Wahab Edhi, Nasir Hashmi, Architect Iqbal Baloch, Syed Turab Shah, Junaid Hameed, Samina Rani, Hiba Khan, Syed Adil Ahsan, Ana Haider, Jamal Zia, Urooj Haider, Shanze Haider, Jam Sadaqat Ali and Professor Murshid Ali Khan.

The organisers expressed confidence that the installation ceremony will strengthen Rotary’s commitment to humanitarian service, leadership and community development. They also said the event will provide an opportunity for members and guests to promote collaboration and expand Rotary’s service initiatives across Pakistan.

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