Rotary Club Karachi Quaid Installs Adnan Syed Raja as President

District Governor Shahzad Sabir and Rotary leaders attend the Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid installation ceremony.

Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid held its installation ceremony, officially installing Adnan Syed Raja Saheb as the club’s president for the new Rotary year. The event brought together Rotarians, business leaders and distinguished guests in Karachi.

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District Governor Shahzad Sabir (2026–27), Rotary International District 3271 Pakistan, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. During the event, club officials presented commemorative shields to the district governor and the guests of honour in recognition of their contributions to Rotary and community service.

A key highlight of the evening was an interactive leadership session titled “Leadership Beyond Collars.” The session was conducted by Past District Governor Muhammad Rizwan Adhia (2024–25), Rotary International District 3271 Pakistan.

Addressing the audience, Muhammad Rizwan Adhia shared practical insights on leadership, service and personal development. His presentation encouraged participants to lead with integrity, vision and a commitment to community welfare.

The ceremony attracted a large gathering of Rotarians, dignitaries, corporate executives, members of the business community and invited guests. Participants reaffirmed Rotary’s commitment to humanitarian service, leadership development and community engagement.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge to strengthen Rotary’s service initiatives and promote collaboration for social development across Pakistan.

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