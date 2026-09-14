Rotary Club of Karachi Centennial hosts a policy dialogue on the city’s administrative and economic future.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Centennial hosted a high-level policy dialogue on Karachi’s administrative future, bringing together business leaders, Rotary members and former senior government officials.

The session, titled “Empowering the Commercial Capital: The Economic Imperative of a Dedicated Administrative Framework for Karachi,” focused on the city’s structural and economic challenges.

President-Elect and entrepreneur Taab Ahmed Khan organised the session. He described the forum as strictly non-partisan and said it aimed to encourage informed discussion on Karachi’s future.

Experts Discuss Karachi’s Structural Challenges

The distinguished panel examined Karachi’s challenges from different economic and institutional perspectives.

Sirajuddin Aziz, Federal Banking Ombudsman, discussed financial governance and institutional accountability. His remarks focused on the importance of stronger institutions for effective economic management.

Meanwhile, Shabbar Zaidi, former Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), offered a fiscal perspective on local taxation and economic bottlenecks.

Focus on Energy and Economic Management

Former Petroleum Minister Sohail Wajahat examined the relationship between resource management and urban efficiency.

He highlighted the importance of effective energy and resource management for a city that serves as Pakistan’s commercial hub.

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Former State Minister Ashfaq Tola presented data-driven perspectives on economic and administrative reform.

His contribution added an analytical dimension to the discussion on Karachi’s governance structure and future development.

Call for Informed Policy Debate

Taab Ahmed Khan said the forum brought together accomplished professionals with extensive experience in business, government and economic affairs.

He emphasised the value of independent views and expert opinions in shaping the debate around Karachi’s future.

Furthermore, the non-partisan format allowed participants to discuss governance and economic issues from professional perspectives.

The dialogue concluded with Rotary Club of Karachi Centennial President Omar Niaz and business leader Majyd Aziz presenting commemorative mementos to the distinguished guests.

The event highlighted growing interest among Karachi’s business and professional communities in policy discussions about the city’s administrative and economic future.

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