Lebanese Interior Minister Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad Al Hajjar met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The meeting took place during Al Hajjar’s two-day official visit to Pakistan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and the evolving regional security environment.

Pakistan-Lebanon Security Cooperation Discussed

The meeting also focused on prospects for strengthening bilateral relations in the security domain.

Both sides emphasised the importance of stronger institutional linkages between Pakistan and Lebanon. They also discussed greater cooperation between the two countries’ security institutions.

Furthermore, the discussions covered areas where both countries share common interests and can expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Asim Munir Reaffirms Pakistan’s Support

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Lebanon.

He also expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand cooperation with Lebanon in areas of mutual interest.

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The discussions reflected the two countries’ interest in developing stronger institutional ties while responding to the changing regional security environment.

Lebanese Minister Praises Pakistan’s Role

Ahmad Al Hajjar appreciated Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

He also acknowledged the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their interest in strengthening bilateral security cooperation and relations between Pakistan and Lebanon.

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