FPCCI Delegation Pakistani business leaders attend a networking dinner during the B57+ Business Leaders Summit in Istanbul.

Pakistani delegates attend networking dinner as FPCCI delegation highlights trade, investment and economic cooperation among OIC member countries

A dinner reception for Pakistani delegates attending the B57+ Business Leaders Summit in Istanbul provided an opportunity to strengthen business relationships and discuss greater economic cooperation among member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The gathering brought together distinguished Pakistani representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) during the international business summit.

The FPCCI delegation used the occasion to exchange ideas, strengthen professional relationships and reaffirm its commitment to expanding trade and investment opportunities among OIC member countries.

The delegation also acknowledged the contribution of H.E. M. Rifat Hisarc?kl?o?lu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), for hosting the gathering and supporting business engagement through the international platform.

Special appreciation was extended to TOBB for facilitating connections between business communities and promoting economic cooperation across borders.

The Pakistani delegates also received recognition for their participation and efforts to represent Pakistan at the summit.

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The FPCCI delegation leadership described the gathering as an opportunity to build lasting business partnerships and strengthen relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The engagement highlighted the importance of international business forums in promoting trade, investment, dialogue and cooperation among OIC economies.

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