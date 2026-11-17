From China’s grey market to India’s gaming celebrations, excitement is building ahead of Rockstar Games’ blockbuster release on November 19

Excitement surrounding GTA VI is sweeping Asia despite censorship concerns, licensing restrictions and the region’s strong preference for mobile gaming.

The latest instalment of Rockstar Games’ hugely popular Grand Theft Auto franchise arrives on Thursday, November 19. Its launch highlights how much Asian gaming markets have changed since GTA V debuted in 2013.

Although the franchise has faced restrictions and struggled to match its popularity in Western markets, analysts say cultural resistance is not the main obstacle. Instead, differences in gaming platforms, spending habits and business models have shaped its regional performance.

“The game was part of my youth,” Yang Hauiyu, a market research professional in Beijing, told AFP. He recalled spending hours playing a pirated PC version as a teenager.

Now in his 30s, Yang has already pre-downloaded GTA VI for his PlayStation, despite the game’s lack of official licensing in mainland China.

China’s Grey Market Creates New Opportunities

Playing Grand Theft Auto is not banned in China. However, the franchise has never received government approval for official sale in the country.

Nevertheless, a sizeable grey market allows Chinese fans to access the games through servers in Hong Kong and other locations.

Shenzhen-based gaming consultant Daniel Camilo said authorities have largely turned a blind eye to the practice as the franchise’s popularity grows.

He noted that China’s console market was very small in 2013 but has expanded considerably since then. A growing middle class and younger consumers’ interest in international entertainment have also helped.

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Camilo believes GTA VI could become the first instalment in the franchise to achieve a significant commercial impact in China.

He estimated that the game could sell between two million and five million copies there. However, he acknowledged that tracking such sales would be extremely difficult.

China is the world’s largest gaming market by revenue, according to industry analysis firm Newzoo.

Thailand and South Korea Show Contrasting Reactions

Thailand also presents an interesting market for the franchise.

Authorities suspended GTA sales in 2008 following an alleged copycat murder involving a taxi driver. Despite that history, a Bangkok gaming centre is now advertising GTA VI sessions from launch day.

However, not every Asian gamer feels drawn to the series.

South Korean student Donghwi Kim, 23, enjoys Nintendo’s Zelda games but has never tried Grand Theft Auto.

He told AFP that the franchise’s strong focus on American culture did not appeal to him.

His response highlights the varied preferences among Asian gaming audiences, even as the new release attracts widespread attention.

Japan’s Censorship Concerns Return

Japan, home to the PlayStation, has historically imposed strict content standards on video games.

GTA V ranked seventh among the country’s best-selling games during the 2013-14 financial year, according to gaming magazine Famitsu. Six Japanese-developed titles ranked higher.

By comparison, its publisher described GTA V as the best-selling console video game of 2013 across North America, Latin America and Europe combined.

The Japanese version of GTA V underwent changes to meet local content classification rules. These included restrictions on sexual content and changes to certain scenes involving violence.

Now, questions have emerged about possible censorship in the Japanese version of GTA VI.

The speculation intensified after reports that the Japanese version’s installation file was around one gigabyte smaller than the international version.

However, no official confirmation has established whether the new game contains different content in Japan.

India’s Gaming Community Prepares for Launch

India is another major source of excitement, although its gaming market remains heavily dominated by mobile devices.

For Indian players accustomed to congested roads, overloaded motorcycles and daring overtaking, the game’s high-speed driving sequences offer a familiar attraction.

India’s gaming market generated $2.7 billion in 2024. More than 500 million people played games during the past year, according to government and industry figures cited by AFP.

However, more than 90 per cent of Indian gamers use mobile phones. This leaves a smaller and more affluent audience for expensive console releases such as GTA VI.

Fans are marking the launch with gaming marathons and unofficial celebrations.

In Chennai, a Vice City-themed event is bringing together virtual-reality gaming, superbikes and live graffiti.

“The anticipation is enormous,” said organiser Fahad Saud, 35, who grew up playing earlier GTA titles.

He believes the game offers players an opportunity to escape everyday pressures and experience a sense of freedom.

Console-Only Release Limits Asian Reach

Daniel Ahmad, research and insights director at Niko Partners, said Grand Theft Auto has traditionally held a smaller share of the overall gaming market in many Asian countries than in North America and Europe.

However, he attributed this difference mainly to platforms, business models and consumer spending habits rather than cultural preferences.

The price of the game and the requirement for a modern console could also limit its reach.

At launch, GTA VI will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version has not been announced for the initial release.

Ahmad expects the launch to attract significantly more attention across Asia than previous entries in the franchise.

He also believes much of the region’s excitement will continue to build around a future PC release, given the larger PC gaming audience in many Asian markets.

Fans Ready for a Long Gaming Marathon

The excitement extends beyond China, India and Japan.

Indonesian gamer Jonathan Nainggolan, 34, said he had asked his wife’s permission to purchase the game’s Ultimate Edition, priced at around $80 in Indonesia.

He expects to spend considerable time playing after its release.

“I expect to play the game continuously… probably, until the end of the year, I will try to complete GTA VI,” he told AFP.

The growing enthusiasm across Asia suggests that regional restrictions and different gaming habits have not diminished the franchise’s appeal.

Instead, GTA VI is entering a much larger and more diverse Asian gaming landscape than its predecessor did in 2013.

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