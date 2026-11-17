Hallar Wassan: Naureen Abbas extends congratulations to the family on the arrival of a baby girl.

Fashion designer and social activist appreciates the family’s hospitality and highlights a constructive discussion about her professional work

Fashion designer and social activist Naureen Abbas has extended heartfelt congratulations to Barrister Hallar Wassan and his family on the birth of their baby girl.

In her message, Abbas expressed her best wishes for the newborn and prayed for the child’s health, happiness and bright future.

She also thanked Barrister Hallar Wassan and Aneela Ansari, Deputy Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing, for their warm hospitality during a recent meeting in Karachi.

Abbas appreciated the opportunity to discuss her professional work in an insightful and constructive conversation. She also acknowledged their kindness and generous welcome.

Naureen Abbas is associated with fashion through her brand, Fabricology by Naureen Abbas, and is also involved in social welfare activities through Sakane Sheza Trust.

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