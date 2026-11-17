LEPAS AURA: The brand's first global concept car showcases a new design language inspired by the leopard.

The brand’s first global concept car introduces an evolved design language inspired by the leopard’s elegance, strength and movement

LEPAS has unveiled its first global concept car, the LEPAS AURA, introducing a new design direction inspired by nature and the character of the leopard.

The company presented the concept at its inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week in October. The vehicle marks an evolution of the brand’s Leopard Aesthetics design philosophy, guided by the theme of “Natural Energy”.

Rather than reproducing the leopard’s appearance, LEPAS has drawn inspiration from its strength, confidence and movement. The concept translates these qualities into the vehicle’s proportions, surfaces and lighting.

Elegance, Confidence and Mystery Define the Design

Ivan Dulanovi?, Chief Designer of LEPAS, describes the AURA’s design philosophy through three words: elegance, confidence and mystery.

The exterior reflects this approach through pronounced shoulder lines and a low stance. These elements suggest the muscular tension of a leopard preparing to spring.

The headlamps also draw inspiration from the animal’s focused gaze. However, the design avoids literal animal motifs and instead expresses its character through carefully shaped surfaces and proportions.

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The vehicle’s long wheelbase, short overhangs and wide stance further reflect the leopard’s balance and movement.

Porcelain-Inspired Finish Adds Refinement

LEPAS has also drawn inspiration from Chinese porcelain craftsmanship to shape the concept’s exterior finish.

Flowing body surfaces combine with a glossy, porcelain-inspired appearance. This treatment creates a contrast between the vehicle’s muscular proportions and its refined visual character.

The result supports the brand’s ambition to develop a distinctive design identity that balances strength with elegance.

New Front Design Signals Future LEPAS Models

The AURA introduces a new front fascia that combines the rounded grille and side air-intake areas found on current LEPAS models into one clean black surface.

According to Dulanovi?, this design will guide the styling of future LEPAS vehicles.

The concept also features a leopard-inspired daytime running light signature to strengthen brand recognition.

Meanwhile, customizable graphics, lighting effects and animations on the front display offer opportunities for personal expression. An elliptical rear display also allows personalized taillight designs.

These features combine a consistent brand identity with greater scope for individual styling.

Nature-Inspired Colours Complete the Concept

LEPAS has developed three exterior colours for the AURA, each inspired by a different natural setting.

Dawn Pearl: Inspired by the colours of sunrise in Tahiti.

Inspired by the colours of sunrise in Tahiti. Bacalar Blue: Draws on the midday waters of Bacalar Lagoon.

Draws on the midday waters of Bacalar Lagoon. Provence Twilight: Inspired by lavender fields at dusk.

Provence Twilight takes particular inspiration from the translucent appearance of lavender petals. Its finish deepens as daylight fades, creating a changing visual effect under different lighting conditions.

A Design Foundation for Future Production Models

The LEPAS AURA brings together the brand’s latest ideas in proportions, lighting, surface treatment and colour.

Its unified front fascia, distinctive lighting signature and porcelain-inspired finish provide a foundation for the company’s future production models.

As LEPAS develops these design elements for everyday vehicles, the concept aims to give its brand philosophy, “Drive Your Elegance”, a more tangible expression.

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