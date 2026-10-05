Riphah Strengthens Pakistan-Türkiye Higher Education Ties

Riphah International University has stepped up efforts to strengthen higher education cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye following high-level academic engagements in Islamabad.

The university’s leadership participated in meetings with an 18-member Turkish higher education delegation led by Professor Dr Erol Özvar, President of Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (CoHE).

The discussions focused on joint research, academic programmes, student exchanges and faculty mobility. They also explored stronger links between universities in both countries.

Riphah Expands Turkish University Partnerships

Riphah has also expanded its academic network through agreements with three Turkish universities.

The university signed cooperation agreements with Y?ld?z Technical University, Dokuz Eylül University and Sabanc? University in September 2026. The agreements cover academic collaboration, research, innovation and international engagement.

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Dokuz Eylül University separately confirmed that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Riphah during the Türkiye-Pakistan higher education engagements. The Turkish delegation included rectors from 10 universities, while Pakistani institutions also joined the discussions.

The partnerships are expected to create opportunities for joint research and academic exchanges. They could also support greater student and faculty mobility between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Focus on Global Education Opportunities

Under the leadership of Riphah University Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan, the university is pursuing wider international partnerships.

These initiatives aim to expand access to international education and research opportunities. They also seek to strengthen academic exchange and equip Pakistani students with modern skills.

The university said stronger international links could support the professional development of young Pakistanis. Such exposure may also help students prepare for an increasingly competitive global job market.

The Turkish delegation described its Pakistan visit as productive and focused on practical outcomes. The engagements reflected a shared interest in developing long-term academic partnerships between institutions in the two countries.

Pakistan and Türkiye have continued to expand higher education cooperation through university-level agreements, research discussions and academic mobility initiatives.

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