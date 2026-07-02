Gwadar Special Economic Zone: ABAD urges government to activate SEZ to boost trade and investment

ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani? Wait—correction: Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi called for the immediate operationalisation of Gwadar’s Special Economic Zone, saying it could transform Pakistan into a regional trade and industrial hub.

Gwadar Special Economic Zone should be made fully operational without further delay to unlock Pakistan’s trade, industrial and export potential, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Gwadar, Bakhshi urged the government to take immediate practical steps to activate the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and transform Gwadar into a modern industrial, commercial and export hub rather than limiting its role to that of a seaport.

He proposed the phased relocation of Chinese industries to Gwadar, saying the move would help Pakistan expand exports to Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, while strengthening Gwadar’s position as a gateway for regional trade.

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Senior Vice Chairman Syed Afzal Hameed, former ABAD Chairman Junaid Ashraf Taloo and ABAD Gwadar Sub-Committee Convener Affan Qureshi also attended the press conference.

Bakhshi said Gwadar’s strategic location and deep-sea port provide Pakistan with a unique opportunity to become a major regional trading centre. However, he stressed that the government must improve infrastructure, introduce investor-friendly policies and encourage industrial relocation to realise the city’s full economic potential.

He emphasised that Gwadar’s development should directly benefit local residents by creating employment opportunities, providing modern skills training and ensuring access to easy financing for entrepreneurs. He said local communities must become active partners in the city’s development rather than remaining passive observers.

Highlighting Balochistan’s economic potential, Bakhshi said the province possesses significant opportunities in natural resources, tourism, fisheries and investment, but these sectors remain underdeveloped.

He called on the government to provide interest-free loans to fishermen so they can modernise their boats, upgrade fishing equipment and meet international export standards, enabling them to access global markets and generate valuable foreign exchange.

Bakhshi also urged the government to increase domestic and international flights to Gwadar to facilitate trade, tourism and investment while making travel easier for business leaders and investors.

He further called for greater financial autonomy for the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), saying it should receive the resources and authority needed to accelerate development projects. He urged the federal government to provide direct financial support for major infrastructure schemes and recommended that the Chief Minister of Balochistan, accompanied by the Chief Secretary, visit Gwadar every month to monitor project progress and address local concerns.

Bakhshi said coordinated planning, strong political commitment and close cooperation with the private sector could transform Gwadar into one of the region’s leading centres for trade, industry, investment and exports, delivering long-term benefits for Pakistan’s economy and employment.

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