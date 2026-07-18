July 18, 2026

Digital Payments K-Electric, Mashreq Pakistan Offer Up to PKR10,000 Cashback on Bill Payments

Web Desk July 18, 2026
K-Electric and Mashreq Pakistan announce a digital payments partnership offering cashback on electricity bill payments.

K-Electric and Mashreq Pakistan launch a cashback campaign for digital electricity bill payments.

Digital Payments received a major boost as K-Electric (KE) partnered with Mashreq Pakistan to reward customers with cashback on electricity bill payments.

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The partnership was announced on 18 July 2026. It encourages customers to use secure and cashless payment methods through the Mashreq mobile app.

Eligible KE customers can receive cashback from PKR500 to PKR10,000. They must hold or open a Mashreq Current Account or Current Profit Account. Customers also need to pay their electricity bills through the Mashreq app. The offer is subject to the campaign’s terms and conditions.

The initiative combines KE’s digital payment network with Mashreq Pakistan’s digital banking platform. It aims to improve convenience and expand financial inclusion across Pakistan.

KE said digital payments now account for more than 70% of all customer transactions. The company also reported that over 2.7 million customers use its digital services. That figure represents nearly three-quarters of its customer base.

Noor Afshan, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at K-Electric, said the company continues to improve customer experience through innovative financial partnerships.

She said customers increasingly prefer digital payment channels. She added that partnerships like this make bill payments easier, faster, and more convenient.

Aamir Hameed, Country Product Owner at Mashreq Pakistan, said utility bill payments are among the most common financial transactions in Pakistan.

He said the partnership creates practical value for customers while encouraging the use of secure digital banking services. He added that the initiative also supports Pakistan’s transition to a more digitally connected and financially inclusive economy.

The collaboration reflects the growing demand for digital payment solutions. It also highlights the role of partnerships in making everyday financial services simpler and more rewarding.

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