Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah attends the KCFR seminar on China's governance and bilateral cooperation in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah joins diplomats and academics to discuss China’s governance model, CPEC, education, technology and stronger bilateral ties.

The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR), in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, has organised a seminar on China’s governance model and opportunities to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Titled “Understanding China’s Governance and Deepening China-Pakistan Cooperation”, the high-level seminar took place at a local hotel in Karachi. It brought together diplomats, government officials, academics, civil society representatives and members of the public.

The event explored China’s governance framework, development experience and policy priorities. Participants also discussed ways to strengthen the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.

KCFR Proposes China Study Centre in Sindh

In her opening address, KCFR Chairperson Nadira Panjwani outlined the key features of China’s governance model. She highlighted its institutional effectiveness and the policies that contributed to China’s development and transformation.

Panjwani also revealed that KCFR had submitted a concept paper to the Sindh Higher Education Commission. The proposal seeks to establish a China Study Centre focusing on the Chinese model of governance.

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She said the centre would help Pakistani institutions study China’s experience, learn from its best practices and understand the factors behind its development.

Experts Highlight Scientific and Academic Cooperation

Dr Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, discussed opportunities for scientific cooperation, technological advancement and knowledge exchange.

He highlighted the growing scope for collaboration between universities in Pakistan and China. These opportunities include scholarships, faculty and student exchange programmes, joint research centres and academic training.

He said such initiatives could help Pakistani students and researchers benefit from China’s scientific and technological expertise.

Chinese Consulate Calls for Broader Bilateral Engagement

Dr Feng Deheng, Acting Consul General of China, stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries.

He identified trade, investment, education, science, technology and innovation as key areas for deeper engagement. He also highlighted the central role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Deheng called for stronger academic and institutional partnerships, greater people-to-people exchanges and closer links between universities and research institutions.

He reaffirmed that the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China provided a strong foundation for mutually beneficial initiatives. He also discussed the guiding principles of good governance outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Peking University Professor Highlights CPEC and Chinese Language

Professor Dr Zhang Jiamei of Peking University described CPEC as an important driver of economic connectivity, trade, investment and people-to-people relations between Pakistan and China.

She also emphasised the value of learning Chinese. Greater language proficiency, she said, would improve communication and expand academic and professional opportunities for Pakistani students and professionals.

Sindh Chief Minister Praises KCFR Initiative

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the seminar as its chief guest. Referring to his recent visit to China, he highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China, built on mutual trust, strategic cooperation and shared interests.

He said growing engagement in trade, investment, infrastructure, education, science and technology made it increasingly important for both countries to understand each other’s governance systems and development priorities.

The chief minister praised KCFR for organising the seminar. He also appreciated its efforts to promote constructive dialogue and meaningful cooperation between Pakistan, China and the wider international community.

The event also featured a photographic exhibition showcasing images of Chinese public life and society.

KCFR Promotes International Dialogue

Established in 2003, the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, non-partisan think tank. It works to promote dialogue and understanding on international relations, foreign policy, trade, culture and public policy.

Through seminars, diplomatic engagements and policy discussions, KCFR provides a platform for diplomats, policymakers, academics and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore areas of cooperation.

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