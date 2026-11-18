JCI Alumni Senior leaders Amanullah Qasim, Abdul Waheed Sheikh and Muhammad Atif meet Sri Lankan Consul General Sanjeewa Pathiwala at the International Fragrance Show in Karachi.

Amanullah Qasim, Abdul Waheed Sheikh and Muhammad Atif discuss business opportunities and invite Sri Lankan Consul General Sanjeewa Pathiwala to visit Hyderabad.

Senior leaders of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Alumni Club Hyderabad, Amanullah Qasim, Abdul Waheed Sheikh and Muhammad Atif, met Sri Lankan Consul General Sanjeewa Pathiwala during the International Fragrance Show at the Marriott Hotel Karachi.

During the meeting, Pathiwala invited Pakistani businesses to participate in the Sri Lanka Expo 2027, encouraging greater business engagement and trade opportunities between the two countries.

Amanullah Qasim also invited the Sri Lankan Consul General to visit Hyderabad. He highlighted the importance of continued business and cultural interaction between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Organisers Praised for Promoting International Exhibitions

Qasim appreciated the event organiser, Rafiq Vayani, and encouraged him to continue arranging exhibitions of this kind.

He thanked Vayani for organising the gathering and praised the opportunity to meet prominent personalities under one roof.

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Describing the first International Fragrance Show as a memorable experience, Qasim said it was wonderful to meet so many distinguished people at the event.

Business and Showbiz Personalities Attend

The event brought together prominent figures from business, industry, diplomacy and entertainment.

Those attending included organiser Rafiq Vayani, Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain of the Pak-American Business Council, JCI Alumni Club leaders Amanullah Qasim, Abdul Waheed Sheikh and Muhammad Atif, singer Shazia Khushk, and renowned industrialist Junaid Naqi.

Other guests included Mr Fazal Dadabhai, Muhammad Salman, Faraz Ahmed, Shazleen Nalani, Ms Maryam, Samreen Junaid, Huma Adnan, Aneela Ansari, Anila Faseeh, Shakeel Baig and Asma Khalid.

The gathering provided an opportunity for networking and highlighted the role of international exhibitions in bringing business communities and distinguished personalities together.

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