Rabya Kulsoom
ENTERTAINMENT

Rabya Kulsoom Back on Our Screens with A Negative Role in Shehr-e-Malal

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – The budding young actress Rabya Kulsoom is coming back on our screens once again, this time in a negative role in the new drama Shehr-e-Malal.

Shehr-e-Malal is a story of love and revenge starring Maria Wasti, Shahood Alvi, Hajra Yamin, Ali Abbas, Rabya Kulsoom, Srha Asgar, and others. Featuring in a negative role, Rabya Kulsoom stars as Maria, a headstrong girl who dreams of marrying her wealthy cousin so she can achieve the status, money, and power that she craves. The drama is produced by Zeeshan Khan (TNIPProductions), directed by Furqan Adam, and written by Sadia Akhter.

Talking about this new role, the excited actress said, “This has been an entirely new and different experience for me, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch Shehr-e-Malal. Playing a negative character with so many layers was really interesting, and I really enjoyed performing this role.”

Shehr-e-Malal is all set to go on air from the 13th of February on Express Entertainment.

Rabya Kulsoom is not a new name in the showbiz industry, having made a name for herself in a short period of time with her diverse portfolio and acting skills. She has appeared in promising roles on the small screen, and the versatile actress will now be seen on the silver screen for the first time.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles

Pepsi Battle of the Bands
ENTERTAINMENT

Pepsi Battle of the Bands announces Pakistan Tour

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI: Pepsi Battle of the Bands – Pakistan Tour is a countrywide band tour featuring the most loved bands from Pepsi Battle of the Bands Season 2 and 3. The program kicks off from Islamabad on Nov 10, 2018 with an impressive band line up of emerging Pakistani talent from Pepsi Battle of the Bands, […]

Pepsi Battle of the Bands
ENTERTAINMENT

Auj Wins Pepsi Battle Of The Bands Season 4

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – And the two-month long journey has finally come to an end. After weeks of intense competition and intensive hard work, the final battle narrowed down to Auj and Aarish, who became the two finalists of Pepsi Battle of the Bands season four. After an eternity of anticipation, co-host Hina Altaf announced the winner […]

Shameless Proposals
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

Shameless Proposals – Episode 2: Get into a Flirt-Fest and Hope for the Best

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Sadia Jabbar’s web series  Shameless Proposals – Episode 2: Get into a Flirt-Fest and Hope for the Best Lo and behold! Episode 2 of Sadia Jabbar Productions’ Shameless Proposals is out and it would leave you in a dilemma – you wouldn’t know whether to laugh at the sarcastic comedy of the ordeal the girl […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.