Ali Zaidi
BUSINESS

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi to address Smart Pakistan Youth Summit and Awards

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Information Secretary All Pakistan Youth Organization briefed about upcoming grand event Smart Pakistan Youth Summit and Awards 2020.

He told It is a vision of Founder Chairman Mr. Humza Rizwan to make digital and Smart Pakistan to compete with world. This event will cover different topics including Education, Technology, Startups and Economy Way Forward. He said there are millions of kids are still out school and it is the prime responsibility of goverment to provide quality education to everyone.

All Pakistan Youth Organization keen to support small startup ideas of young entrepreneurs and bridging the between youth and government of Pakistan. Further he said its an only way to overcome from economic crisis to support small businesses. This event will be held on Saturday Feburary 22nd, 2020 at Marriott Hotel Karachi and participants will be joining from all over the Pakistan.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
BUSINESS HEADLINE

Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) donated Rs. 12 million to Diamer-Bhasha & Mohmand Dam

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI : To tackle the worst-ever water crisis, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) has donated Rs. 10 million, plus 3 days salary of its employees, accumulating to a total of Rs. 12 million towards the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund Account-2018. During a hearing last week, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar had […]
BUSINESS HEADLINE

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire, say reports

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

BEIJING: Alibaba Group  Ltd’s co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma will retire from the e-commerce company on Monday. Ma, one of China’s best known corporate leaders, will remain on the company’s board of directors and continue to mentor its management, the New York Times said on Friday. Ma, who founded Alibaba in 1999, stepped down […]

Sooper Hai Poora Pakistan
BUSINESS

EBM Release ‘Sooper Hai Poora Pakistan’ by Junoon

Posted on Author Press Release

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) have remained a pioneer in the branded biscuit industry since its inception. Over the years, they have cemented their position as market leader by continuously raising the bar in both the quality of their products and their marketing strategies. With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 all set to kick off […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.