Federal Minister Ali Zaidi to address Smart Pakistan Youth Summit and Awards

KARACHI – Information Secretary All Pakistan Youth Organization briefed about upcoming grand event Smart Pakistan Youth Summit and Awards 2020.

He told It is a vision of Founder Chairman Mr. Humza Rizwan to make digital and Smart Pakistan to compete with world. This event will cover different topics including Education, Technology, Startups and Economy Way Forward. He said there are millions of kids are still out school and it is the prime responsibility of goverment to provide quality education to everyone.

All Pakistan Youth Organization keen to support small startup ideas of young entrepreneurs and bridging the between youth and government of Pakistan. Further he said its an only way to overcome from economic crisis to support small businesses. This event will be held on Saturday Feburary 22nd, 2020 at Marriott Hotel Karachi and participants will be joining from all over the Pakistan.

