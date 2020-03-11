KARACHI – The talented young actress Rabya Kulsoom after proving her mettle on the small screen is all set to take over the big screens with her debut movie ‘Gawah Rehna.’

Gawah Rehna is set in the 1920s, against the backdrop of the Khilafat Movement, which was led by the Muslims of South Asia, before Pakistan came into being. Starring alongside an ensemble cast, including the legendary actor Qavi Khan, Rabya Kulsoom will be seen in a totally new look playing a Hindu character who is the love interest for the leading man in the film.

Talking about her big-screen debut, the actress said, “I couldn’t have thought of a more challenging role to begin my foray on the big screen. Portraying a Hindu was also a career first me and I am really looking forward to everyone seeing this intense story when it releases !”

The film, written & directed by Tahir Mahmoud, has been shot in Gujranwala and is all set to release in both Pakistan and Turkey in 2020.

About Rabya Kulsoom

Rabya Kulsoom Rehan is a new Pakistani actress who is doing a phenomenal job in the field of acting and is best known for her supporting roles in the dramas. This article contains a blend of information about Rabya’s biography and Rabya Kulsoom Rehan’s career. Did you know that she is the daughter of Parveen Akbar and a sister of Faizan Shaikh?

Rabya is a beautiful emerging talent in the Showbiz industry who started her career in 2018 with a drama serial ‘Hara Dil’ and is also belongs to an artistic background that encouraged her to become an actor. After completing her dental degree from Karachi she practiced for many years but her passion for becoming an actor forced her to indulge herself into the acting. Hardly in a year, she has won the hearts of many people and is trying to prove herself like her legendary mother Parveen Akbar.

Like this: Like Loading...