Rabeea Collier A Pakistani-American becomes District Court judge in Texas

HOUSTON – Pakistani American woman Rabeea Collier has become a judge of the 113th District Court in Harris Country in the US state of Texas.

Rabeea Collier, a Democrat,  has practiced law for 12 years.

She is married to Robert Collier, an attorney. They have two sons and live in North Houston.

She has served as a board member of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers’ Association and Association of Women Attorneys. 

Rabeea has also served on the Women in the Profession Committee of the State Bar of Texas. 

She is a graduate of Kingwood High School in Houston, Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Texas at Austin. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas.

Ms. Collier has worked on grassroots efforts and supported other national and local Democratic candidates.

Meet Rabeea Collier

Rabeea Collier believes that judicial integrity is the necessary requirement to uphold the sanctity of our laws. As a judge, she will demand that the law is followed in each case and judged on the merits of the case free from bias and prejudice.  As a native Houstonian and a proud Democrat, Rabeea Collier seeks to become your Judge of the 113th Civil District Court of Harris County. 

For more than a decade, Rabeea has been zealously representing individuals, non-profits, and small to publicly traded businesses in courthouses across Harris County. She specializes in litigation, including commercial litigation, general contractual matters, consumer law, civil rights, and deceptive trade practices. She has handled approximately 250 matters, including appeals, in both state and federal courts in various jurisdictions.

For eight consecutive years, Rabeea had been awarded by Super Lawyers the Rising Star Award. She has served as a board member of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers’ Association and Association of Women Attorneys. Rabeea has also served on the Women in the Profession Committee of the State Bar of Texas. She has previously served as a co-chair of the Solo Practitioners Section of the Houston Young Lawyers Association. She is also a member of the Houston Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).  

