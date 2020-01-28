Alkaram Studio Opens its new store in Dolmen Mall Clifton

KARACHI – Alkaram Studio has launched its new store in the heart of the shopping arena of the city, Dolmen Mall, Clifton. Opening its doors to shoppers today, it offered the all-new Alkaram men, women, kids, home and MAK collection.

Alkaram has changed the shopper’s experience in Pakistan with its fashion-forward designs and quality fabric. The new store is located on the first floor of the mall and offers the entire Alkaram Studio range all under one roof.

Speaking at the launch event, the Head of Commercial at Alkaram Studio, Khurram Koraishy said, “With extremely competitive prices and well-stocked, diverse products that range from unstitched fabric to pret, kidswear to menswear, and our all-girlsbe ’ favorite MAK, we are really happy and excited to bring it all in one place for our shoppers at our new outlet.”

To celebrate the opening of the grand new store, Alkaram also arranged a meet and greet with the talented Ayeza Khan. Alkaram has also announced up to a 50% discount on its products. The new store concept also speaks for the brand’s continuous commitment to provide state-of-the-art retail experience.

Alkaram, as a fashion brand, has grown to rule the fast fashion map in Pakistan. The newly launched store is one of their many perfect spaces for men and women of all ages to improve their shopping experience.

About Alkaram Studio

Building on the strength of Alkaram Textiles, the concept was created for customers to experience the depth, range, and creativity of the Alkaram product portfolio. From fashion fabrics and apparel for Men, Women, and Kids, to Home Textiles and home-ware needs, Alkaram studio offers a complete creative concept where customers can realize their dreams and aspirations. Alkaram Studio is a perfect haven for aesthetically-inclined women, who can bring their style language to life with fashion fabrics, ready-to-wear lines, and stunning accessories from our stores.

Like this: Like Loading...