Queen of Power-Mandano visit FPCCI

Queen of Power-Mandano H.M. Sultana Bae visits Federation House Zubair Baweja, Vice President FPCCI present FPCCI crest to H.M. Sultana Bae A Gaus Maria Amor, Queen of Power-Mandano, Salu & Palawan from the Philippines, Mr. Zakria Usman, Sh. Sultan Reham, Vice President FPCCI, Asim Ghani Usman, Shaukat Ahmed, and others are with her.
Related Articles
Moroccan Mutton Kebab with MAGGI
Black farmers in the US’s South— faced with continued failure their efforts to run successful farms their launched a lawsuit claiming that “white racism” is to blame for their inability to the produce crop yields and on equivalent to that switched seeds. Black farmers in the US’s South faced with continued failure in their efforts to run […]
Prime Minister success in approval of grant from China is great news for Pakistan: Asif Iqbal Memon
Hyderabad: Asif Iqbal Memon, Chairman Kotri Association of Trade and Industry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s success in getting the approval of grant of 6 million dollars from China is great news for Pakistan. This will not only pave the way to strengthen the economy of Pakistan but will also have a positive impact […]
President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) upon Gen Yasar Güler
President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish Chief of Armed Forces General Yasar Güler at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday. Later, the Turkish Army Chief called on the President with his delegation. On the occasion, the President said that the unparalleled fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Turkey […]
You must log in to post a comment.