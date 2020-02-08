HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PM decides to expand the scope of Panagah’s initiative across the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to expand the scope of his initiative of Panagah across the country, with a vision to develop Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state, by giving the cover of social protection to poor segments of the society.

He made the announcement during a meeting with his newly appointed focal person on Panagah Naseem-ur-Rehman in Islamabad.

They discussed the administration of shelter homes and the steps to expand the project during the next twelve months.

According to a PM office statement, a twelve month long comprehensive program will be launched in all major cities across the country under which the shelter homes project will be expanded.

The office of focal person will help in the establishment of a multifaceted partnership with non-governmental and community-based organizations, the private sector and philanthropists.

