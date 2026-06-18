Qatar Airways Leadership entered a new phase as the airline restored its network to 85 percent of pre-crisis levels and introduced two executive positions to strengthen operations and customer experience.

The airline reached the target alongside the launch of its summer 2026 schedule. The schedule includes more than 140 daily departures from Doha and connects passengers to more than 160 destinations worldwide. As a result, the company moved closer to its long-term expansion goals.

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Qatar Airways Expands Global Network

Qatar Airways achieved its recovery milestone after rebuilding operations during a period of regional disruption.

The Group stated earlier this year that it planned to restore 85 percent of its network by mid-June. The latest schedule marks that target and reflects continued investment in connectivity and service standards.

Additionally, the airline plans to expand both passenger and cargo operations with a modern fleet and the next generation of Qsuite.

New Executive Roles Support Growth

The company introduced two leadership positions to support future priorities.

The Chief Operating Officer role will combine operational functions under a single structure. The position aims to improve accountability, strengthen performance and maintain high safety standards.

Abdulla Ali, previously Senior Vice President of Ground Services, will take up the position.

Customer Experience Becomes Core Focus

The new Chief Customer Officer role will align customer touchpoints under one leadership strategy.

The airline selected Calum Laming for the position after his previous role at British Airways. He also held senior customer leadership positions at Etihad Airways and Air New Zealand.

The role focuses on improving consistency and creating a stronger passenger experience across every stage of travel.

Hamad Al-Khater Outlines Strategy

Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al-Khater said the appointments reflect the company’s next stage of development.

He stated that the leadership changes would improve decision-making speed and strengthen focus on customer experience.

Moreover, he emphasised investment in employee development, succession planning and future workforce skills.

Qatar Airways Builds Long-Term Capability

The airline identified three priorities for the next growth phase.

These priorities include improving customer experience, expanding network capacity and investing in people.

Both executive appointments will report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer and officially begin on 1 November 2026.

Through these changes, Qatar Airways aims to strengthen operational performance and support sustainable long-term growth.