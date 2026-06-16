Qatar Airways announced a major expansion of its international operations by increasing service to more than 160 destinations this summer. The airline is restoring connectivity across key markets while introducing additional routes and flight frequencies to support growing global travel demand.

Starting this season, Qatar Airways is adding 26 destinations to its network and strengthening access across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The move supports easier international travel through Doha while expanding options for business and leisure passengers.

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Qatar Airways Strengthens Global Connectivity

The airline stated that it resumed operations to more than 60 destinations beginning in March 2026 and has continued rebuilding its network. As a result, passengers now gain broader access to international gateways through Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways highlighted operational reliability and passenger experience as central priorities. The airline reported an on-time performance rate of 84.42 percent in 2025 and noted recognition from aviation analytics organization Cirium with a Platinum Award for Operational Excellence.

Additionally, travellers can access benefits through the Privilege Club loyalty program, where members earn and spend Avios across their journeys.

Qatar Airways Introduces Expanded Travel Experience

The onboard experience continues to evolve with expanded in-flight connectivity. According to the airline, more than 140 aircraft now operate with Starlink internet services.

Passengers travelling in Premium and Economy cabins can access Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft. Furthermore, the airline stated that this deployment makes it the largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet globally.

Hamad International Airport also remains central to the travel experience, offering retail, dining, and transfer facilities designed to support international connections.

Qatar Airways Expands Americas Routes

Qatar Airways announced several route additions across the Americas during Summer 2026. Service to Caracas and Bogotá is scheduled to begin from 22 July, while Philadelphia returns from 1 August.

The airline also confirmed expanded service to Boston, increasing operations from four weekly flights to seven weekly flights. According to the airline, the increase supports travel demand connected to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Additional flight increases include:

Los Angeles: increased from four to seven weekly flights

Miami: increased from seven to ten weekly flights

San Francisco: increased from four to seven weekly flights

Qatar Airways Restores Asia And Europe Services

In Asia and Asia Pacific, the airline restored service to destinations including Adelaide, Auckland, Osaka, Tokyo Haneda, Tashkent, Almaty, Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan.

Meanwhile, European expansion includes resumed operations to Belgrade, Brussels, Budapest, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Lisbon, Oslo, Prague, and Zagreb.

The airline also announced African network additions including Kigali, Seychelles, and Marrakesh, while Port Sudan is scheduled to launch on 2 July.

Passengers are advised to regularly review official schedule updates and maintain updated contact details, as flight operations remain subject to operational and regulatory changes.