July 31, 2026

Italy Reaffirms Energy Partnership with Pakistan at Karachi Business Symposium

Web Desk July 30, 2026

Italian Consul Fabrizio Bielli highlights investment opportunities, energy transition and stronger industrial cooperation during a networking event with Pakistan’s energy sector.

Italian Consul Fabrizio Bielli speaks at the Italy-Pakistan energy business symposium in Karachi.

Italian Consul Fabrizio Bielli addresses energy industry leaders during a business networking symposium in Karachi.

Karachi: Italy Pakistan economic cooperation received fresh momentum as the Consulate of Italy in Karachi reaffirmed its commitment to expanding trade and investment in Pakistan’s energy sector during a business networking symposium.

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The event, organised in collaboration with the Italian Development Committee (IDC), brought together senior representatives from Pakistan’s oil, gas and energy industries to explore investment opportunities and strengthen commercial partnerships.

Italy Highlights Energy Cooperation

Italian Consul Fabrizio Bielli said the energy sector remains central to economic development and the global transition towards more sustainable and resilient energy systems.

He thanked industry leaders for promoting dialogue between Italian and Pakistani businesses and emphasised the importance of strengthening long-term economic cooperation.

Pakistan’s Energy Reforms Attract Investment

Bielli praised Pakistan’s efforts to modernise its energy infrastructure through planned investments in the refining, fertiliser and chemical sectors.

He also welcomed the Cabinet Committee on Energy’s approval of amendments to the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2023, saying the reforms could unlock nearly $5 billion in investment while enabling local refineries to produce cleaner fuels that meet international standards.

The consul also highlighted Pakistan’s growing interest in coal gasification and advanced energy storage technologies, describing them as key elements of a diversified energy future.

Italian Companies Continue Supporting Pakistan

Bielli said Italy is well-positioned to support Pakistan through its expertise in engineering, industrial technology, refining, petrochemicals, power generation and energy transition solutions.

He acknowledged the long-standing contributions of Italian companies, including ENI, Dalmine, Tecnimont, Technip Energies and Nuovo Pignone, which have played an important role in Pakistan’s industrial development.

He said their continued presence reflects Italy’s confidence in Pakistan’s long-term economic potential.

Focus on Trade and Industrial Collaboration

The consul said both countries have significant opportunities to expand cooperation in technology, engineering, industrial innovation and sustainable infrastructure.

He noted that while governments create favourable conditions for investment, the private sector plays the leading role in building lasting business partnerships and driving economic growth.

Networking Event Strengthens Business Links

The symposium concluded with a networking breakfast, allowing participants to discuss new business opportunities and future collaboration.

Organisers said the event reflected the shared commitment of Italy and Pakistan to promoting innovation, sustainable growth and stronger economic cooperation in the energy sector.

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