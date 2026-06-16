inDrive has launched a nationwide driver appreciation initiative aimed at helping drivers manage rising operational expenses. The campaign, titled “Sahi intekhaab ka sahi inaam,” is designed to reward active drivers through fuel vouchers distributed across major cities in Pakistan.

The campaign will run across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad and includes more than 2,500 rewards. According to the company, eligible drivers must maintain active status by completing at least 50 rides each week to qualify for participation.

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inDrive Rewards Driver Consistency

As part of the campaign rollout, inDrive hosted its first session in early June and announced the initial batch of 1,000 fuel voucher recipients selected from eligible drivers.

The company stated that the remaining 1,500 fuel vouchers will be distributed across four additional sessions scheduled during the campaign period. Moreover, the structure aims to encourage consistent performance while offering practical support to drivers.

The initiative focuses on recognizing drivers who remain active during periods of strong demand.

inDrive Addresses Fuel Cost Pressure

Muhammad Awais Saeed, Country Lead for inDrive Pakistan, stated that drivers remain central to the ride-hailing ecosystem developed by the company in Pakistan.

He said that distributing the first 1,000 fuel vouchers marks the beginning of an ongoing effort to reduce operational pressure for dedicated drivers during the summer season. According to his remarks, the initiative is intended to support drivers facing increasing fuel-related expenses.

Additionally, the company positioned the campaign as part of broader engagement with its driver community.

inDrive Expands Driver Support Efforts

The reward structure was developed in response to changing operating conditions and recent fuel cost increases. By linking incentives with ride completion targets, the campaign seeks to provide practical benefits for participating drivers.

Furthermore, the initiative encourages driver activity while helping eligible participants offset some day-to-day expenses. The company indicated that support will continue throughout the campaign schedule.

The launch reflects continued competition within Pakistan’s ride-hailing market, where platforms increasingly focus on driver retention and operational support measures.