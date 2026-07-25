Assad Mujtaba announces his campaign for Clifton City Council 2026.

Clifton healthcare professional Assad Mujtaba highlights his 2025 BusinessRate recognition and community service experience as he enters the Clifton City Council 2026 race.

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY: Healthcare professional Assad Mujtaba has launched his campaign for the Clifton City Council 2026, highlighting his background in medicine, education, business leadership and community service as the foundation of his bid for public office.

The campaign also points to Mujtaba Clinic’s recognition as a 2025 Best of BusinessRate Health Practitioner, an award based on patient feedback and Google Reviews.

Healthcare experience at the forefront

According to the campaign, Assad Mujtaba, DNP, MD, MS, MBA, has built his career in primary and emergency healthcare while also working as an educator, small-business owner and community member.

The campaign says his experience has focused on serving families, solving practical problems and working with people from Clifton’s diverse communities.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Chaired the high-profile Interactive Session of FPCCI.

Campaign priorities

Mujtaba’s campaign says his platform is centered on:

Fiscal responsibility

Transparent and accountable local government

Strengthening public trust

Responsive community leadership

The campaign presents his professional background as preparation for addressing local issues and improving municipal services.

Recognition for patient care

Mujtaba Clinic was recently named a 2025 Best of BusinessRate Health Practitioner in Clifton, New Jersey, a recognition based on publicly available Google Reviews and patient experiences.

The clinic serves patients from Clifton, Paterson and Corona–Queens, providing healthcare services to a diverse population.

Focus on community service

Campaign materials describe Mujtaba’s transition from healthcare into public service as an extension of his longstanding commitment to helping local families.

The campaign concludes by thanking Clifton residents for their continued trust and support while seeking their backing in the 2026 Clifton City Council election.

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