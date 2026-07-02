Police allege the 26-year-old was pushed from Lohagad Fort in a planned murder, while the accused deny all charges as the investigation continues.

Pune Murder Case has drawn nationwide attention after police accused a young woman and her friend of murdering her fiancé by pushing him from a fort in western India, allegations both suspects firmly deny.

The case began on 18 June when 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal died after falling into a ditch at Lohagad Fort, a popular tourist and trekking destination near Pune. Authorities initially believed his death was an accident.

Days later, Pune Police arrested Agarwal’s fiancée, 20-year-old Siya Goyal, and her friend, 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators allege the pair conspired to kill Agarwal and staged the incident to appear accidental.

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Police claim their investigation uncovered evidence suggesting Goyal and Chaudhary were in a relationship and that Goyal no longer wanted to marry Agarwal despite the couple’s wedding preparations being well underway.

Senior police official Sandeep Gill said investigators became suspicious after interviewing relatives and friends. He noted that Agarwal was an experienced trekker, making an accidental fall appear unlikely. His family also questioned the circumstances surrounding his death and filed a complaint.

Investigators later said CCTV footage showed a man wearing a hoodie and headphones near the fort on the day of the incident. Police allege the individual was Chaudhary, describing the clothing as unusual because temperatures reached around 33°C that morning.

Authorities also conducted a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis to determine whether Chaudhary matched the individual captured on surveillance cameras.

Both accused remain in police custody and have denied all allegations through their lawyers.

Siya Goyal’s lawyer, Vipul Dushing, said his client is cooperating fully with investigators and maintains her innocence. He argued that police arrested her without sufficient evidence and relied on assumptions rather than concrete proof.

Chetan Chaudhary’s lawyer, Ram Shahane, also rejected the allegations, stating there is no direct evidence placing his client at Lohagad Fort on the day of Agarwal’s death. He further disputed police claims that the man seen wearing a hoodie in the CCTV footage was Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, the case has generated widespread media coverage and intense discussion on social media. Personal photographs and videos of the victims and accused have circulated online, while Goyal has faced significant public criticism despite the ongoing investigation and the absence of a court verdict.

Agarwal’s family has demanded the death penalty if the accused are convicted. His father, Vishal Agarwal, said the marriage could have been cancelled if Goyal had not wished to proceed.

The family recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek justice. The state government subsequently appointed Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the case.

Goyal’s parents have expressed shock over the allegations and said they are devastated by Agarwal’s death. They insist their daughter never indicated any reluctance to marry him and maintain that she cared deeply for her fiancé. They also said anyone found guilty should face the strictest punishment.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no court has determined the guilt or innocence of either accused.

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