Alzheimer’s: Danny Glover reveals diagnosis and vows to challenge stigma

Veteran American actor Alzheimer’s became the focus of a personal revelation after Danny Glover disclosed that he has been living with the disease for several years. The 79-year-old actor said he received the diagnosis shortly after receiving an honorary Academy Award in 2022 and decided to share his experience to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the condition.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with NBC that aired on Wednesday, Glover said the illness has slowed his movement, speech and memory. Despite these changes, he remains active and continues to embrace life with optimism.

“I can live with it in a sense,” Glover said. “I’m sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing.”

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Glover’s family said they supported his decision to speak publicly about the diagnosis. His daughter, Mandisa Glover, said it was important for him to tell his own story rather than allow others to define it.

“I think it’s really important for him to have control of his own narrative, of his own life story,” she said. “The time is now. What better time than now for him to speak for himself?”

A four-time Emmy Award winner, Glover built a distinguished career spanning more than five decades and earned recognition for over 170 screen appearances. He became internationally known for portraying Detective Roger Murtaugh alongside Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon film series. He also delivered acclaimed performances in Places in the Heart and The Color Purple.

Beyond acting, Glover has long supported social justice initiatives. He founded a production company dedicated to developing films that explore political and social issues.

Reflecting on the role of storytelling, Glover said art helps people understand the world’s challenges from new perspectives.

“We have challenges in the world,” he said. “I think art becomes a reframe, a way of looking at that.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around seven million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. The condition gradually affects memory, thinking and behaviour, with symptoms becoming more severe over time. The organisation also reports that older Black Americans are about twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia as older white Americans, although researchers have not yet identified the reasons for this disparity.