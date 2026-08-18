Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow views the European Union’s actions against Russian-linked vessels as a serious challenge to international law.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticised the European Union over plans to inspect commercial ships linked to what Brussels calls Russia’s “shadow fleet”.

Lavrov made the remarks during an interview with Russian broadcaster VGTRK on August 14, 2026. He said the EU had created the term to describe ships that allegedly help Russia move energy products despite Western sanctions.

He also accused Brussels of trying to impose its own rules on international shipping. According to Lavrov, the EU wants to limit Russia’s ability to earn money from global energy markets.

Lavrov challenges EU shipping policy

Lavrov said the European Union cannot simply apply its own rules to ships operating under different national flags.

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He argued that the EU has taken steps to restrict Russia’s energy exports. He also claimed that Brussels could target vessels that refuse to follow European sanctions.

“Shadow Fleet” has become a major issue in the wider dispute over Russian energy exports and Western sanctions.

Lavrov called the EU approach dangerous. He said European decisions should not take priority over international law.

The Russian foreign minister also raised concerns about possible cargo seizures. He said EU authorities could inspect vessels and confiscate their cargo under the new measures.

Moscow warns of possible response

Lavrov referred to comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin about potential retaliation.

Putin has warned that Russia would respond if European countries seized Russian assets, according to Lavrov.

The foreign minister said Moscow would choose its own targets if such actions continued. He linked the potential response to ships serving countries that Russia considers hostile.

His comments add another layer to the growing dispute between Moscow and European governments.

Sanctions remain at the centre of dispute

European governments have expanded sanctions against Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. The measures aim to reduce Moscow’s energy revenues and increase economic pressure on the Russian government.

The EU has also focused on shipping networks that allegedly help Russia transport oil outside traditional Western-controlled systems.

These networks often involve vessels, insurers and trading companies that operate outside the structures normally used by major Western markets.

Russia has rejected many Western sanctions. Moscow argues that the restrictions interfere with international trade and undermine established legal principles.

Shipping dispute could increase tensions

The latest dispute could create another flashpoint between Russia and the European Union.

Any seizure of cargo could trigger a stronger response from Moscow. European governments, meanwhile, face pressure to enforce sanctions and prevent Russia from bypassing restrictions.

Lavrov’s comments show that Russia is closely watching European maritime operations. The dispute could now extend beyond sanctions and energy markets to commercial shipping.

The EU and Russia remain divided over the war in Ukraine, energy exports and the enforcement of sanctions. The growing focus on Russian-linked vessels could make maritime trade another major area of confrontation.

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