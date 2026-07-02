Nvidia Chips: Singapore Seizes $42.5 Million Luxury Home in AI Smuggling Probe

Authorities allege the property was purchased with proceeds from an illegal server trade linked to advanced Nvidia AI chips under US export restrictions.

Nvidia chips are at the centre of a major money laundering investigation after Singapore authorities seized a luxury home worth S$55 million (US$42.5 million). Investigators say illegal profits funded about S$38 million of the property’s purchase price.

Police secured a court order to stop any sale of the property while the investigation continues. The home stands in a prime residential area near Singapore’s Botanic Gardens.

Authorities charged Wei Zhaolun, also known as Alan Wei, with money laundering. Police say Wei used criminal proceeds to help buy the property. He serves as the chief executive of Aperia Group, a company that sells servers and technology hardware to businesses.

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Investigators also froze about S$1 million in bank accounts linked to the case.

Since February 2025, police have charged four people with fraud, money laundering, and related offences. Investigators say the suspects ordered servers from global suppliers by falsely claiming their companies would use the equipment.

Officials have not revealed the final destination of the servers. Investigators say the suspects bought the servers from Dell, Super Micro Computer, and Asus.

The four suspects could face up to 20 years in prison if the court convicts them of fraud.

Authorities also charged Singapore-based technology company Luxuriate Your Life and three companies under the Aperia Group. Police say this marks the first case in which prosecutors have charged corporate entities during this investigation.

Police said they will continue taking strong action against financial crimes. They added that protecting Singapore’s reputation as a trusted global business hub remains a priority.

The investigation follows tighter cooperation between Singapore and the United States to stop illegal shipments of advanced Nvidia AI chips. The US introduced export controls in 2022 because of concerns that China could use the technology for military purposes.

Singaporean authorities said restricted AI servers passed through the country before reaching other destinations. The United States has since allowed exports of some Nvidia semiconductors to China under specific licensing conditions.

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