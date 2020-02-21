SPORTS

PSL2020 : Karachi Kings Beat Peshawar Zalmi in a Thriller

Muhammad Saleem 9 hours ago
Karachi Kings clinched a nail-biting contest against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL match on Friday at Karachi National Stadium.  

Despite firework by LS Livingstone with 54 on just 29 balls Peshawar Zalmi short of 11 runs to achieve the target.

Jordan’s apiece two wickets paved the way for Karachi as Umaid Asif has also taken two wickets

Earlier, the beautiful firework of stylish batting by Babar Azam and captain Imad Waseem helped Karachi Kings to set 202-run target against Peshawar Zalmi.

Babar Azam scored 78 with the help of seven fours and two sixes while captain Imad Waseem hit 50 envisaged with three mighty sixes and three fours.

Hassan Ali Took wickets but he has given 52 runs while Muhammad Mohsin grabbed a single wicket in the cost of 35 runs.

Muhammad Saleem

