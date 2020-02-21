FO welcomes announcement regarding US-Taliban agreement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the announcement regarding the U.S.-Taliban agreement.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement said Pakistan has consistently supported direct negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban. From the outset, Pakistan has facilitated this process and contributed to its progress thus far.

The spokesperson further said we believe the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement will pave the way for the next step of intra-Afghan negotiations.

The spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to the signing of the agreement on 29th of this month.



